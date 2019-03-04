



Nigeria Football Federation General-Secretary, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed has described Enugu Rangers loss to Etoile du Sahel in group B of the CAF Confederation Cup as a big dent towards qualifying to the knockout stage of the competition.

Sanusi who spoke to newsmen after the encounter in Enugu, said the Flying Antelopes played below par as they allowed the visitors to dictate the pace of the game.

“I expected Rangers to up their game having lost 3 -1 in the first leg in Sousse. They played as if they had already qualified from the group. Though this is football anything can happen but Rangers need to win their remaining two matches and pray for others to drop points,” said Sanusi

He said the Nigerian representative should not be discouraged knowing that qualifying for the knock out stage is not impossible but tough one to go through.

”Rangers should have the Nigeria spirit of never to give up untill it is over. Football is a game of surprises and I strongly believe that with luck and hard work Rangers can still qualify as the 2nd best in the group which will move them to the next round. Though I expected the flying antelopes at worst to pull a draw at home, “Sanusi said.

Enugu Rangers loss 0 – 2 at home to the visitors Etoile du Sahel in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday.