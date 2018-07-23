Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) general secretary Mohammed Sanusi has saluted the country’s government for averting a FIFA ban over a leadership tussle.

The country risked a FIFA ban after sports minister Solomon Dalung ordered that Amaju Pinnick step down for Chris Giwa to take over as NFF president following a Supreme Court ruling to that effect.

However, today the country’s Department of State Security (DSS) re-instated Sanusi to office in Abuja.

Sanusi said this was on the directive of the country’s government and that this singular decision has averted a ban by the world football governing body.

“We thank the federal government of Nigeria because what has happened has stopped a FIFA ban and saved the lives of many Nigerian youths,” he said at a press briefing in Abuja,” he said.

“The government has saved millions of the country’s youths.”

The top official maintained Nigeria has to abide by FIFA rules and regulations which considers as interference taking football matters to a civil court.

“We voluntarily accepted to join FIFA as an international organisation and by so doing we have submitted ourselves to the FIFA statutes,” Sanusi.

“So, whatever we are going to do we have to do it in accordance with the NFF, CAF and FIFA statutes.”

However, Sanusi refused to comment on the court rulings as regards the leadership tussle of the NFF.

He said the forthcoming elections to the NFF executive committee will be discussed by the board and the congress.

The polls are slated for September 29 in Katsina.