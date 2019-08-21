<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool winger Mohammed Salah has insisted he is happy at the club, despite Gary Neville suggesting he could leave in 12 months’ time.

Neville had claimed: “Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already.

“He [Jamie Carragher] knows, he won’t say it. He will [leave], I can absolutely guarantee it.

“I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it.”

Salah has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot two years in a row, since moving from Roma in 2017.

The Egyptian, who won the Champions League with Jurgen Klopp’s side last campaign, says he is not thinking of leaving any time soon.

“I’m happy at Liverpool. I’m happy in the city – I love the fans and they love me. I’m happy at the club,” Salah told CNN.