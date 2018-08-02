Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah turned down an offer to join Real Madrid in the off-season, according to Spanish media outlet El Pais.

Salah enjoyed a superb debut season at Anfield and scored 44 goals across all competitions.

He led the Reds into the final of the UEFA Champions League against Real, but the infamous challenge with Sergio Ramos resulted in the forward’s early exit from the match with a shoulder injury.

The Spanish giants reportedly courted Salah as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo (who was sold to Juventus in a surprise transfer).

Discussions were held with intermediaries, but the Pharaohs star continued to resist Real, who also reportedly reached out to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Instead, Salah signed a new contract with the Reds, committing his future to the Anfield club for the next five years.

The Egyptian will look to wrap up pre-season preparations with Liverpool in their upcoming matches against Napoli and Torino on Saturday and next Tuesday respectively, before the club opens its Premier League campaign with a home match against West Ham United on Sunday, August 12.

On the international front, Salah also has a new manager, with the Egyptian Football Association confirming Javier Aguirre as the successor to Hector Cuper.