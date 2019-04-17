<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A humble figure loved by all Egyptians, Scousers and Muslims, Mohamed Salah, has been named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people.

He is one of the covers stars for the Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian footballer who plays as a forward for the Egyptian national team as well as the Premier League club ‘Liverpool.’ Born and brought up in Gharbia, Egypt, he is a gifted footballer since his childhood.

He started his career with the youth team of the Egyptian club ‘El Mokawloon.’

Soon, his transition happened to the club’s senior team in the ‘Egyptian Premier League’ in 2010. In 2012, he transferred to the Swiss football club, ‘FC Basel’.

He played an important role in Basel’s victory in the 2012-13 ‘Swiss Championship’ and the 2013 ‘Uhren cup.’ In January 2014, he transferred to ‘Chelsea,’ becoming the first ever Egyptian player to play with Chelsea.

Subsequently, he played for ‘Roma’ and ‘Fiorentina’ (on loan) before signing a new contract with ‘Liverpool’ in 2017. In 2017, he was named the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ by BBC and CAF.

The Liverpool forward’s stock has risen considerably since moving from Roma in 2017.

Salah scored 44 goals in his first season for Liverpool and won the Premier League golden boot. The 26-year-old will be hoping to add to his goal tally in Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Porto today in which his side hold a 2-0 advantage from the first fixture.

John Oliver, who is a huge Liverpool supporter and the host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, wrote about the Egypt international.

Oliver wrote in the magazine: “Mo Salah is a better human being than he is a football player. And he’s one of the best football players in the world.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a professional athlete in any sport less affected by their success or status than Mo, which is incredible because I can’t imagine the kind of pressure that comes with the intensity of adoration he receives.’

“Mo is an iconic figure for Egyptians, Scousers and Muslims the world over, and yet he always comes across as a humble, thoughtful, funny man who isn’t taking any of this too seriously.

“As a footballer, he plays with an infectious joy. I’ve always wondered what it would feel like to be able to play as well as him, and watching his face light up after he does something incredible, you get the reassuring sense that it’s exactly as fun as you’d want it to be. I absolutely love him.”