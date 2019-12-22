<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez made the three-man shortlist for the 2019 African Player of the Year.

The trio made significant contributions for both club and country in the year under review and a winner will be named at a ceremony in Egypt on January 7.

Salah is aiming for his third Caf award in a row while Mane is looking to claim the individual accolade for the first time after both players shared the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season.

The duo also led Liverpool to win the Uefa Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and their maiden Fifa Club World Cup this year.

Mahrez on his part, led Algeria to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1980 in July and also won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup titles with Manchester City.

For the Youth Player of the Year, Lille talisman Victor Osimhen, Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze and Borussia Dortmund full-back Achraf Hakimi made the final selection.

Following their success this year, Afcon winning coach Djamel Belmadi, Senegal’s Aliou Cisse and Esperance manager Moine Chaabani will battle for the Men’s Coach of the Year.