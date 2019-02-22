



Mohamed Salah believes that with Liverpool in the position they are in, they cannot just enjoy their season, with a “dream” Premier League title so close.

Liverpool take on rivals Manchester United in the first part of a blockbuster Super Sunday, with Salah’s side trailing leaders Manchester City on goal difference.

With City taking on Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, even a point at Old Trafford will see Liverpool reclaim top spot, and in such a tight title race, added to the pressure of pursuing a first-ever Liverpool Premier League crown, Salah insists enjoyment is hard to come by.

“You can feel it [the pressure] because you are still a human being,” Salah said in an interview with Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher. “For me it is not a big deal if I win a game now or three weeks ago. I want to win each game, but for myself I said that we are playing for the Premier League, so there is pressure.

“Also there is pressure for Man City. I said in November that there is pressure and it will be there until the end of the season, because when you play for the Premier League you have to accept that there is pressure. When you go home you can take it with you, but it can help you to work harder and focus on your game.

“To enjoy it is not enough, from my side. At the end of the day you have a target in your mind, you have a dream, you want to win the Premier League. I even said that two years ago when I came – it is a dream to win the Premier League.”

The United encounter is the first of three tough fixtures in a week for Liverpool, with a midweek clash with Watford and the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday, to come – a run of games that is not lost on Salah.

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United is not the only tough fixture coming for his side.

Salah believes Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United is not the only tough fixture coming for his side

“It is a very big week for us,” Salah added. “And if we win three games and are top of the table, that is huge for us. When you have three games in a week or ten days, you just need to win, win, win, then after that you have time to think.

“Even when we are not top of the league, I know how much United want to win against Liverpool and Everton the same. For me it is not a big deal. We just need to do what we have been doing for the last couple of months.”