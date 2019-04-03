<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mohamed Elneny is excited after Arsenal moved to the third spot in the Premier League log following their 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday.

Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette handed the Gunners their 19th win of the season and saw them move upward after Tottenham Hotspur lost to Liverpool.

Delighted with the feat, the Egypt international who played for 23 minutes in the game has taken to the social media to urge his side to continue the momentum.

“Special three points that take us to number three, let’s keep moving forward and never settle,” Elneny tweeted.

Elneny has been limited to five league appearances this season, including two starts and will hope to get involved when Arsenal visit the Goodison Park to tackle Everton on Sunday.