Major League Soccer handed David Beckham’s Inter Miami a league-record $2 million fine on Friday for violating roster and salary rules in its signing of French international Blaise Matuidi.

Managing owner Jorge Mas was also fined $250 000 and the club’s former chief operating officer and sporting director Paul McDonough has been suspended through the end of the 2022 MLS season, the league said in a statement.





MLS had already determined the French World Cup winner had been paid more than allowed under the league’s roster and budget rules, effectively giving Miami four “designated players” last season rather than the allowed three.