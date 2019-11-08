<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be a free agent as his contract with the MLS club expires by end of December.

The 38-year-old Swedish player has been linked to a lot of clubs demanding for his signature but MLS commissioner, Don Graber has said that Zlatan already signed for AC Milan.

Speaking to ESPN, Graber said that the next league where Ibrahimovic would ply his trade would be the Italian Serie A. He said: ‘Zlatan is an interesting character. He’s a thrill a minute.

‘You need to have those guys that are breaking through like David Beckham did.

‘A 38-year-old guy, who is now being recruited by AC Milan, one of the top clubs in the world.

‘He’s almost set records with how many goals he’s scored over the last two years.

‘At the end of the day I’d love to see him back but that’s going to be up to LA Galaxy.’

Playing for AC Milan would be his second spell at the club as he had previously played there on loan from Barcelona in 2010 before making the switch permanent a year later, scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances for Milan helping them win the Serie A title in the 2010-11 season as well as the 2011 Supercoppa Italiana.

He had previously played for other Italian teams like Inter Milan and Juventus. Malmo, Ajax, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also on the list of clubs he has played for.

The controversial player who is known for scoring entertaining goals scored a total of 53 goals for LA Galaxy.