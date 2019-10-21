<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Acting Director, Facilities, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Arch. Katawan Dutse, has revealed that about N1billion will be required to upgrade and renovate hotel and other dilapidated facilities at the Package B of MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Dutse made this known during the inspection visit by the members of House Committee on Sports led by its Chairman Olumide Osoba.

The Director explained to the lawmakers that the multi- million Stadium Hotel was built 2003 when Nigeria hosted All Africa Games but left uncompleted after the games.

He said the hotel which is strategically located at the middle of the stadium will gulp millions of naria due to redesigning, landscaping and construction of access road.

The Sports Minister Sunday Dare who accompanied the lawmakers on the inspection pleaded with the members to capture some of the capital projects especially the stadium hotel in the 2020 budget.

He added that the hotel when completed would help the Sports Ministry in reducing the huge amount of money paid to hotels for camping of athletes and also to generate funds as it would be commercialised during the off season.

Osoba assured the Sports Minister and directors of the ministry that adequate funds would be appropriated in 2020 budget to meet up with the upgrading of dilapidated sporting facilities to enable the athletes have the best of preparations before international competitions.