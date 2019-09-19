<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two more missing children have been found as a result of a campaign by Italian Serie A club Roma.

In total, four children have been found since Roma launched a social media campaign in June, the club said.

Roma learned on Tuesday from the charity “Missing Child Kenya” that an eight-year-old girl had re-joined her family after appearing on the Giallorossi’s social media accounts, together with the recent announcement of Chris Smalling’s, signing from Manchester United.

Another Kenyan child, aged 13, whose disappearance was made public when Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined the club earlier this month, was found on Sunday.

A 15-year-old girl from London and a Belgian boy of two were also found safe earlier.

They had been linked to the videos announcing the signings of Mert Cetin and Davide Zappacosta respectively.

Paul Rogers, Roma’s head of strategy, said “local Kenyan influencers, celebrities and Kenyan football fans of not just Roma, but also Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool, amongst others were all instrumental in amplifying the campaign on Twitter.

“As we’ve been told by all of the charities and organisations we are working with, every like, share or comment on social media greatly increases the chances of a child being found’’.

Roma runs the campaign in cooperation with Italy’s Telefono Azzurro and the U.S.-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The two organisations are part of the Global Missing Children’s Network, which connects organisations in 30 countries.