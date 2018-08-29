Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic says Juventus “can only benefit” from having Cristiano Ronaldo in their side.

Juve have won both their opening Serie A games against Chievo Verona and Lazio, with Ronaldo still adapting to life in Turin. Pjanic is confident that the Portugal international will go on to prove a huge asset.

“We’ve signed Cristiano, and I have to say that he is such a strong player, we are all very happy to have him with us,” Pjanic told Juventus TV. “He is a footballer who has proved to be the best in the world and we can only benefit from playing with him.

“We hope he’s enjoying life here, but talking to him made us all understand that we are very happy here.”

Juve are bidding to win the Serie A title for an eighth time in a row, while winning the Champions League for the first time since 1996 is a key objective.

Pjanic says the early signs are positive, but insists they can still get better.

“We have big goals in mind. It won’t be easy but we have a strong squad and we are all united, the club, the fans and the team, we can reach our goals,” he said. “I’m very happy to have started the campaign with two victories, it’s never easy at the beginning of the season because there are new players and the preparation is hard.

“We are not yet at the peak of our powers, but when the team all finds their rhythm we will be able to express ourselves even more on the pitch.”

Pjanic last week extended his contract until 2023, celebrating with a fine goal against Lazio on Saturday that he rates as one of his best.

“The goal I scored against Torino this year was beautiful, also because it was in the derby,” he said. “However, the one I scored this weekend against Lazio I really enjoyed because it wasn’t easy, especially for the difficulty of coordination. I’m happy to have scored the first goal of the season at home, against a team that this season will trouble many.

“My dedication of the goal comes from the fact that since I’ve been here at Juventus I have grown and improved a lot. In addition, I want to thank the club for giving me more confidence with the renewal.”

Juve travel to Parma on Saturday for their next fixture, and Ronaldo’s final opportunity to open his goal-scoring account before the international break, which will see his Portugal side face Italy in the UEFA Nations League.