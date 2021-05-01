Summer 2009 saw a transfer bombshell in the football world. Zlatan Ibrahimovic became Barcelona’s most expensive signing to date.

But it didn’t go quite as he would have hoped. The Swede had his highs and lows with Pep Guardiola, and ended up leaving the Camp Nou just one year later.

His agent Mino Raiola still has hopes of seeing him at the Santiago Bernabeu. “In my opinion, if Zlatan had gone to Real Madrid, he would still be playing. He doesn’t conform to a certain philosophy, he is formed on the strength of the player. Just like Ronaldo, Benzema, Di Stefano, Puskas…”, he analysed to ‘AS’.





“To play for Barcelona you have fit into their philosophy, the idea of playing for the team. For example, the club can substitute me for someone else as long as whoever arrives adapts to that system”, he continued.

He used Ronaldo and Messi as an example. “Madrid did allow CR7 to leave. Barca, meanwhile, have never let their number ’10’ go. Why? Because he’s a fundamental part of their philosophy”, he summarised.

Beyond that, Raiola put the focus on football’s hottest talent – Erling Haaland. He warned other clubs that they will only have one chance to sign him. To be more precise, Madrid and Barca, who seem to be the most likely destinations for the Borussia Dortmund attacker.