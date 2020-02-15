<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Agent Mino Raiola has reiterated that Paul Pogba “wouldn’t mind returning to Juventus” revealing that he has spoken to the clubs management about his client.

The Frenchman is currently injured but looks set to leave Manchester United in the summer after a disappointing season.

“He never lost his smile, but clearly a great player doesn’t go to Manchester United only to not challenge for the Champions League or the Premier League title,” Raiola told Tuttosport.

“It would be bull for me not to admit Paul wants to stay at the highest level. Pogba will first and foremost try to give his best and then we’ll see at the end of the season if he ought to remain or not.





“I talk to Pavel Nedved and Juventus about many things, including about Pogba and other players, as is only right for a big club.

“You need to get information, see what’s happening, put down a few hypotheses, dream a little… Along with Juventus, there are other clubs in for Paul, but right now he is with Manchester United.

“What I can say is that, just like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul considers Italy to be his second home and he wouldn’t mind returning to Juventus, but we’ll talk about it after Euro 2020.

“There’s nothing impossible in the transfer market, that has already been proved by Juve, PSG, Real Madrid. The achievement of impossible things is part of this business.”