<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super agent Mino Raiola has hit back at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after insisting Paul Pogba is not a ‘prisoner’.

Raiola – who represents Pogba – was responding to the Solskjaer’s comments in which he told reporters “Paul is our player and not Mino’s.”

He then released the following statement on social media:

“Pogba is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property. Paul is Paul Pogba’s.

“You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I hope Solskjaer doesn’t want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner.”





“But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say, he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.

“I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in summer to Paul.”

“I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is mixing up some issues. I think Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least, if I was him, I would.”

United and Raiola have already clashed this year after the Premier League side missed out on signing Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland.

Pogba hasn’t played since Boxing Day due to injury and is unlikely to return until April.