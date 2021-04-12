



Mino Raiola has insisted he is not at war with Borussia Dortmund over Erling Haaland, but does not agree with their stance that the Norwegian will not be sold this summer.

Haaland’s goalscoring exploits for the Bundesliga side have piqued the interest of some of the biggest names in European football.

Raiola, the forward’s agent, was spotted in Spain recently – fuelling suggestions that he was attempting to broker a deal with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Dortmund have made their position clear that they do not want to sell Haaland this summer, and the player’s reported release clause does not come into play until the following year.

Raiola has held talks with BVB and says the relations are not strained, but does not feel closing the door on a transfer is the correct course to take.

“I can confirm that I was in Dortmund for talks,” Raiola told SPORT1. “Michael Zorc (Dortmund’s sporting director) made it clear to us that BVB do not want to sell Erling this summer.





“I respect this opinion, but that does not automatically mean that I also agree.

“BVB were very clear in their views. We are okay with that.

“There is no war between us and BVB – absolutely not!

“The relationship with Zorc, Aki (Hans-Joachim Watzke, Dortmund CEO) and [Sebastian] Kehl (Dortmund director) is still good.”

A player of Haaland’s standing in the game needs to be gracing the grandest stages, but Dortmund are staring at the prospect of not qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

They are on the back foot against Manchester City in the quarter finals of this season’s competition, and are seven points adrift of the Bundesliga qualifying spots.

Dortmund have Haaland tied to a long deal and his reported €75 million (£67m/$92m) release clause does not kick in until next term – so the club are confident in their position.

But it is likely that Raiola will ramp up the pressure, should they miss out on a seat at Europe’s top table for next season.