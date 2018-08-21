Mino Raiola has hit back at Paul Scholes after the former Manchester United midfielder was critical of Paul Pogba’s performance in the loss at Brighton.

Raiola, posting on Twitter on Tuesday morning, appeared to joke that he would have “sleepless nights” trying to find Pogba a new club.

There has been speculation Raiola has already lined up a move to Barcelona for Pogba after a breakdown in his relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho.

Scholes accused Pogba of going missing during the 3-2 defeat to Brighton on Sunday despite being named captain for a second game in a row, prompting Raiola to come out fighting.

Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill. @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

“Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognise a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill,” Raiola tweeted.

“Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club.”

Pogba earned praise for his performance during the 2-1 win over Leicester on the opening night of the Premier League season, producing a man-of-the-match display despite returning to training just four days earlier after World Cup duty.

But he was not at his best at the Amex Stadium — something he admitted himself afterwards — leading Scholes to criticise the 25-year-old former Juventus man.

“There’s a lack of leaders in the team,” he said. “We thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader but he wasn’t there today. He had another really poor game. He’s so inconsistent.

“Pogba’s playing the ball out of play, he’s overhitting passes, he’s hitting passes short, he’s getting caught in possession.”