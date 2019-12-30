<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super agent Mino Raiola has dismissed claims that Manchester United withdrew their interest Erling Haaland because they grew frustrated over his demands during negotiations.

Borussia Dortmund fought off competition from across Europe to secure the signing of Haaland, for a fee in the region of €20m.

Raiola also reveals that the 19-year-old had more contact with United than any other club, but opted to join Dortmund because they could help further his career.

“He chose Borussia Dortmund ahead of them, and I’m happy because he is going to the club that is best for him right now.

“If he wanted to go to Manchester United I would have been obliged to take him to Manchester United but he did not.