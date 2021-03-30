



Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola has spoken out on his relationship with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

In short, it doesn’t sound too great, and one imagines it could cast some doubts over what happens with Haaland this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is a world class attacking player enjoying some terrific form right now, and he’s been strongly linked with Man City by The Athletic as Sergio Aguero announces he’s leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The Athletic claim City have contacted Haaland’s father about a move and that their domestic rivals think the current league leaders are in a strong position to snap him up.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with Haaland by Sport, however, and it may be that they still have some hope of winning the race for his signature.

Speaking to The Athletic, Raiola made it clear he doesn’t have a good relationship with some managers, including Guardiola, and he says he’s “closed the book” with the Spanish tactician.





“When (Sir Alex) Ferguson says, ‘I don’t like him’, it’s the biggest compliment that I could have. It’s like saying Sepp Blatter says, ‘I don’t like him’. Fantastic. I don’t care what Ferguson says.

“As for Mr Guardiola, I’ve closed the book already a long time ago. Everybody knows what I think of him personally and he can say what he thinks for me personally.

“For the rest, I think he’s a great trainer. And that’s how it is. I will not shut up for anybody. I’ll give my opinion, I think that it is my right.”

It’s not entirely clear what Raiola means by this, but it might be that he’s hinting he has ruled out any of his players working with him again.

If that is what he means, this will surely be of interest to Man Utd and Chelsea, with Haaland looking an ideal signing for their needs this summer.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals this season, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes currently their top scorer as Anthony Martial has suffered a particularly dramatic dip in form.

Chelsea also need an upgrade on Timo Werner after his poor form since he joined the Blues last summer.