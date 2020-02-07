<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super-agent Mino Raiola has revealed the thinking behind Erling Braut Haaland’s “well-considered decision” to join Borussia Dortmund last month.

After his goalscoring heroics for FC Salzburg in the Champions League group stage, Haaland was linked with every top club in Europe in the run up to the January transfer window.

Manchester United were thought to be one of the front-runners for his signature and the 19-year-old reportedly even met with his fellow Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the club’s training ground.

But it was ultimately Dortmund who met the striker’s €20m release clause and since moving to the Bundesliga, he has scored an incredible eight goals in just 180 minutes of football.

And now his representative Raiola has revealed how the transfer to the Westfalenstadion came about.

“It is January 1st, the theatre opens, the curtain goes up and the performance can start,” Raiola told Sport Voetbalmagazine.

“But behind the scenes, the main actors have been busy rehearsing for six months. It is the same with us.

“I was busy with Erling Haaland for almost a year. His father is closely involved.





“I have spoken to a number of clubs, listened to plans, seen and negotiated amounts.

“This allowed Erling to make a well-considered decision.”

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has previously revealed that one of the ways they convinced Haaland to join was by showing him a video of their famous Yellow Wall.

“He seemed to like it!” Zorc told Sport Bild.

“We had to reach high to sign Erling and it’s no secret that other well-known clubs were working hard to get him.

“I was like a little boy (when he spoke with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola on Christmas Eve to confirm the deal).

“This combination of robustness, quality of finishing, good technique and his speed makes Erling special. In our first conversations there was already a positive atmosphere and we both felt good. Erling and BVB – it fits 100 percent.

“[He also has a] tremendous personality and that suits Borussia Dortmund, our stadium and our fans. That is what defines our club and is exactly what Erling was looking for. Such an atmosphere inspires him – he explodes on the pitch.

“Nevertheless, we will ensure that expectations do not rise immeasurably.”