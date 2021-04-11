



Mino Raiola is determined to make Erling Haaland the first £1 million-a-week player.

Haaland has grown into one of the deadliest strikers in world football, having scored a ridiculous 49 goals in 52 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian sensation is attracting interest from all of Europe’s elite but according to The Mirror, super-agent Raiola wants any transfer to be a “once in a lifetime deal”.

Raiola, along with Haaland’s father Alf-Inge, recently travelled to spain for meetings with both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It’s said the two Spanish giants were shocked at the finances it would take to secure the former Red Bull Salzburg man, while Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all aware how costly and complex a potential deal will be.

Still only 20 but with over 100 career goals to his name, Haaland is reportedly valued at £154 million – a huge fee particularly in times of a global pandemic.

In addition, Raiola wants to make Haaland the highest-paid player in world football ahead of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and PSG star Neymar.





Set to be “one of the most complex contracts ever” according to industry insiders, basic wage, image rights, global digital opportunities and commercial deals being factored in could bring the total close to the monumental seven figures.

Raiola and Haaland Snr are also poised to benefit from any move, with speculation suggesting they will both receive commision of around £20 million.

Commenting on the situation with Haaland, Raiola told BBC: “It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling as one of those potential new future stars because it’s so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level.

“He will be one of the future stars of the next decade because we see that stars such as Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo and Messi are coming to an age where everyone asks themselves: ‘How long can we still enjoy them?’ So everyone is looking for the new generation.

“Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you’ve been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England].

“I don’t think there’s a sports director or trainer in the world who would say ‘not interested’. It’s like saying: ‘Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?’”