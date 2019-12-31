<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has once again discussed his client’s future amid rumours over a potential sale.

The superb Frenchman has consistently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford despite some reports claiming Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid are no longer interested in him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself has ruled out any transfer away for Pogba but rumours still remain with some even claiming the player was faking an injury.

Raiola is arguably the only person who can put an end to the reports given it was his public comments that sparked them in the first place.

It makes sense for Solskjaer to hold onto Pogba for dear life as he’s arguably United’s best player in a squad lacking quality.

This should be the end of any discussion over Pogba’s future but it’s likely the media will still use it to get clicks whenever they can.

Solskjaer was already in desperate need of creative midfielders so losing the former Juventus star is not really something he can afford.

Fans are also dying to see Pogba playing further forward in an attacking-midfield position and that may see him return to his best.

However, the injury he had was probably one of the worser ones of his career so it will take time for him to regain full fitness.