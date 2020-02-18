<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s days may be numbered at the club and his agent, Mino Raiola, is certainly not helping matters either.

The talented Frenchman is meant to be close to returning to full fitness and is expected to feature before the season is over.

However, there are some who accused Pogba of faking his injury in order to not play for United and to force his way out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used the injury excuse in the past with the likes of Romelu Lukaku so it isn’t entirely unplausible.

Pogba though has continued to put up videos of his recovery, almost as though it’s evidence of his truthfulness.





Reports had emerged that Pogba was playing through the pain barrier in order to show his commitment to Manchester United before all the rumours came out of his apparent desire to leave.

Either way, Raiola claiming not many clubs can avoid him certainly puts a positive spin on the potential outcome of the summer.

As interested as Real Madrid and Juventus are in Pogba, neither club can necessarily afford him and they are both well-stocked in midfield.

United’s price-tag is also notoriously high so it the summer could end with the former Juventus man still at Old Trafford.