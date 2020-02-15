<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that Juve are likely to renew Blaise Matuidi’s contract when it expires in the summer.

The French midfielder has a contract with the Bianconeri until June 2020 with various reports from Italy suggesting talks are underway to extend his contract.





Speaking to Tuttosport after Juve’s 1-1 draw against Milan in the Coppa Italia, Raiola seemed to suggest his client will remain in Turin beyond the summer.

“Matuidi? The situation is simple: there is already an option in place for Juve,” the agent told Tuttosport.

“Unilateral? Yes: if they want to keep him, if not, no. But he is already sure: Matuidì will stay at Juventus.”