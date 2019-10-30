<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

For the first time in the history of the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4, the grand finale of the 2018/2019 edition will be graced by two first class ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and the Minister for Women’s Affairs, Pauline Tallen, had confirmed their attendance at the ‘Soccer Temple’ Agege Stadium, as Special Guests of Honour at the grand finale of the tournament.

This was disclosed by the Chairperson of the NWPL, Aisha Falode.

“The two ministers, whose presence would add value to the grand finale, will take the ceremonial kick-off before the third place match and the final.

The duo will also present medals and trophies to the last three teams on the final day,” Falode said.

Meanwhile, the four participating clubs have arrived in Lagos for action, while the press conference, the official draws and pre-match meeting will hold today.

Tomorrow, the four teams; Adamawa Queens, Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens and Rivers Angels, will officially have a feel of the pitch, while the competition begins on Friday. The teams will go on break on Saturday, while the tournament ends on Sunday.