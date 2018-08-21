Sports Minister Solomon Dalung has stated that the rule of law must be followed for the NFF crisis which almost caused a FIFA ban to be resolved.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Dalung welcomed the intervention of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo which saved Nigeria from a suspension by FIFA, but insisted the lingering crisis in NFF cannot be resolved temporarily.

The minister said the matter has a subsisting judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and as such he rule of law must be adhered to.

“As a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, who took oath of office to protect and defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will prefer to stand with the Rule of Law instead of the opinion of men,” he said.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians to remain calm and give support to the NFF Elders Stakeholders Reconciliation Committee which is made up of reputable past Presidents and General Secretaries of the NFF with vast knowledge, experience and competence to resolve this crisis once and for all.

“We are a constitutional democracy and the doctrine of separation of powers is the foundation of democratic experience, therefore, the Rule of Law is the only mechanism that guarantees liberty and freedom of citizens

“This administration was elected on the change mantra meaning that impunity has no accommodation anywhere, so Nigerians must learn to believe and practice the doctrine of the Rule of Law.

“I believe we shall overcome this if we remain within the confines and dictates of the laws of our country.”