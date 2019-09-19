<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has summoned eggheads of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for a crucial meeting, tomorrow, in Abuja.

The meeting, according to a source, is aimed at finding last solutions to issues militating against football development in the country.

Some of the agenda for the meeting includes the Nigerian League, players’ welfare, national teams coaches and the technical adviser salaries among others.

Dare and the NFF bigwigs may also find a lasting solu- tion to tussles between the officials of the Glass House and the Super Falcons manager Thomas Dennerby.

On Tuesday, the Minister paid a surprise visit to the Super Falcons during their training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja to inspire and assured them that the government will ensure their welfare

“It is a crucial meeting and the Minister has assured that is prepared to host the NFF board members on Friday after it couldn’t hold on Tuesday as earlier scheduled.

“He (Minister) has gotten briefs on football and he’s more than willing to sort them out for the growth of the game,” our source hinted.

In a related development, the Minister engaged Billionaire businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, with the aim of facilitating public private partnership in sports development in Nigeria.

“Sports is Business. A first step in engineering PPP in sports development in Nigeria. Alhaji Dangote is a convert as he listens to my pitch. I am about the business of sports to engage our youth for employment and entrepreneurship through sports development. We have set out,” the Minister stated.