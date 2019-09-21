<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, on Friday met with members of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a bid to give new direction to football in the country.

The meeting which was at the instance of the minister was attended by 15 board members of NFF led by its President, Amaju Pinnick.

In a communique signed by the Minister and NFF President, the meeting was aimed at ensuring smooth administration of football in the country, as well as charts a new and dynamic focus for the game.

Basically, the communique stated that efforts would also be geared towards re-positioning the domestic league, youth development as well as ensuring early preparation for participation in tournaments and championships.

Also efforts would be made to develop sporting facilities particularly football pitches and other infrastructure across the country.

Improving the positive perception of football administration and ensuring the NFF Bill with the National assembly is transmitted for assent by the president speedily were among the issues raised at the parley.

Efficient management of resources and deepening private investment in sports development are other issues expected to be worked on.