Youth and Sports Minister Sunday Dare has expressed deep shock and sadness on the deaths of two ex Nigerian Internationals Sule Kekere and Kabiru Baleria.

While Kekere died in Jos last Thursday, Baleria died in Kano on Tuesday.

Dare said: “I received the news of the deaths of two former Nigerian Internationals Sule Kekere of the Green Eagles and Highlander of Jos fame and Kabiru Baleria of the Flying Eagles fame with a heavy heart,” the Sports minister said.

“The news of their deaths came as a rude shock to me and other Nigerians. I’m most shocked by Kekere’s death because I knew of his fame and football prowess while growing up in Jos. He was one of the greatest players of his generation.





“Baleria was a prominent member of the Golden Eaglets and later the Flying Eagles where he also served as Assistant Coach. My heart goes out to their families , friends and Nigerians in general. Their deaths is a huge loss to their families and the entire football fraternity. Although they have gone to rest with their maker,their place is assured in the history of Nigerian Football . May their souls rest in perfect peace.”

Kekere played for Highlanders which metamophosed to Mighty Jets of Jos in the 60s and 70s. Baleria was a member of the Eaglets and Flying Eagles. He played for El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri alongside Salisu Yusuf. He also played for Jigawa Golden Stars and Kano Pillars.