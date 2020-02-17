<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s Minister for sports and youth development, Mr Sunday Dare, has confirmed he will be meeting with the League Management Company over the persistent violence rocking the Nigeria professional football league.

This is coming after the ugly scene that played out in the match day 19 derby game between Abia Warriors and Enyimba in Umuahia on Sunday.

The violence which left to many Enyimba fans and their Chairman Felix Anyasi Agwu injured broke out after the home side missed a penalty in the first half, before the game was finally called off after 29 minutes.





The Minister however took to his social media account to discourage any form of violence in football and confirmed he will be meeting with the LMC over the issue in coming days.

“The violence gradually engulfing the domestic league cannot go on unabated. There must be severe consequences for teams and their supporters to serve as deterrence. I will be meeting with the LMC shortly,” he said in a tweet.