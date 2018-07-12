Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has assured the soccer-loving Nigerians that the world football governing body, FIFA, will not ban Nigeria over the ongoing impasse.

He gave the assurance when the ministry signed an agreement with Greenfield Assets LTD to sponsor the next five editions of the National Sports Festival.

According to him, the country is also a victim of the current impasse in the federation, blaming football stakeholders for not adhering to their own rules and laws of the land.

Tracing the history of the imbroglio, the minister said the problems dated back to 2006, when the stakeholders removed Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, then chairman of Nigeria Football Association, adding that the ghost of that action had continued to haunt the country.

He recalled that as minister, he inherited the problem, but assured that concerted efforts were made to resolve the matter outside the court.

Dalung noted that the ego and failure of parties to agree took the matter back to court after initial mediation by government. “I have been wondering when people talk about FIFA’s ban. In the first place, I don’t know why FIFA will even ban Nigeria. If members of the FIFA family are fighting and they went to court and even dragged the government of Nigeria to court.”