The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare yesterday met the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to demand a written explanation as to the exit of Nigerian teams from football tournaments.

In a meeting that lasted less than 30 minutes, the minister directed that NFF should “provide the federal government with written explanation on why Nigerian teams exited four major tournaments in quick succession.

“From stocktaking, it is now time to render account to Nigerians,” he said even as he warned that “We need to take very difficult decisions.”

The NFF secretariat particularly came under scrutiny for the technical failings of the board.

“We need to run a reality check. Nigerians are not happy with our state of football. We must start with the football administration. Nigerians want to see us working proactively to get things working again.”

The Minister also demanded for the nominal roll of the NFF as it was revealed that the federation has continued to pay some people whose contract has expired. He said the Ministry’s is also concerned about the domestic league.

NFF Chairman, Amaju Pinnick lamented that federation was faced with a toxic situation that affected it.