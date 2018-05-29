Sports minister Solomon Dalung has asked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to shelve plans for elections to their executive committee and rather focus on ensuring the Super Eagles shine at the World Cup in Russia.

The NFF electoral committee has released a timetable of the NFF polls fixed for September 29 in Katsina.

But Dalung has argued all that could wait until after the Eagles World Cup campaign and after legal advice has been received on a recent Supreme Court ruling against the NFF.

“The FIFA World Cup and elections cannot be pursued concurrently, therefore all issues on the next elections into the NFF board should be suspended pending the outcome of legal advice from the Attorney-General on the decision of the Supreme Court on the current crises in the Federation,” he said.

He urged that all efforts should be tailored towards mobilizing support for the team to the World Cup which is the most important and paramount thing to do at this time.