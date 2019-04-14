<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigerian Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung has warned the Super Eagles not to underrate their Group B opponents when the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in June in Egypt.

Reacting to Friday’s draw in Cairo which pitted Nigeria against Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi in Group D, Dalung told newsmen that the draw looked favourable to the Super Eagles on paper, but could turn out to a banana peel if not properly managed.

“The draw looks good for the Super Eagles, but I want to warn the team not to take things for granted because the game is all about surprises,” Dalung said.

“The Eagles must play every game with seriousness and passion required for such games. Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi may turn out to be the surprise packages of AFCON.

“The Eagles must play every opponent with the same zeal and commitment required by a team desirous of winning the AFCON. The Eagles can win all their matches in the group if their approach is business-like.”

He added: “There is no longer minnows in football in Africa, and for Eagles to win, they must go all out and win every game they play. I think the boys can win the cup if they do the right things”