Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has held meeting with the chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation in his resolve to sanitize the country’s football administration.

The Minister on Friday met with the 15-man Executive Board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by Amaju Pinnick solely for the purpose of agreeing on ways of addressing some of the issues that have bedevilled the country’s football ruling body.

“Today [Friday] I met with the 15 Executive board members of the NFF towards charting a new direction and resolving some of the pending lingering issues,” Dare tweeted on his Twitter platform.

“It was a frank exchange in which I asked that everyone works with patriotic zeal to change the narrative about football administration.”

The meeting came on the heels of the corruption charges against some top NFF officials by the anti-graft agency, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).