Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci is set to rejoin Serie A champions Juventus from AC Milan in a reported swap involving striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Bonucci, 31, will have spent just one season at the San Siro having joined from Juve for £35.1m last summer.

On Thursday, Juve tweeted a short video of former skipper Bonucci with the caption “he is here in Turin”.

Argentina striker Higuain, 30, has been replaced at the Allianz Stadium by Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Seven-time European champions Milan will reportedly pay an initial £16m as part of a season-long loan deal, with the option of making the move permanent for an additional £32m at the end of the season.

AC Milan’s Instagram account posted a video of Higuain in their club colours with the caption “Higuain, ready to start”.

Higuain, who was linked with a move to Premier League side Chelsea, joined Juve from Napoli for a then domestic record fee of £75.3m in 2016 and scored 40 league goals in two seasons.