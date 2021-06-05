AC Milan have reportedly triggered a €28.5m (£25m) clause in their agreement with Chelsea to sign central defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old joined the Red and Blacks on loan in January and enjoyed a strong second half to the season at San Siro, making 22 appearances in all competitions.

The two clubs agreed a future purchase option when the loan was discussed, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Milan have communicated to Chelsea that they want to trigger the clause.





Romano claims that I Rossoneri will pay €28.5m (£25m) for the Englishman, who is expected to sign a contract with the Serie A giants until June 2026.

Tomori, who came through the youth system at Stamford Bridge, will leave Chelsea having made 27 first-team appearances for the London club in all competitions.

The defender scored his first Milan goal against Juventus in Serie A on May 9.