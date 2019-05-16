Milan Skriniar is expecting to sign a contract extension at Inter amid ongoing transfer talk linking him with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Inter have confirmed that defender Milan Škriniar has signed a contract extension with the club.

The Slovakian joined the club in 2017 from Sampdoria and has been a staple of the Nerazzurri back four ever since under Luciano Spalletti.

Inter confirmed on Thursday that he has put pen to paper on a new deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Under the terms of his new deal, the 24-year-old is set to net €3m per season plus bonuses.

In his debut season at the club, Škriniar made history by playing every single minute of the Serie A season.

Interest in signing him had been high from clubs across the continent, particularly Manchester City and Atlético Madrid.

