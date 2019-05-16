<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter have confirmed that defender Milan Škriniar has signed a contract extension with the club.

The Slovakian joined the club in 2017 from Sampdoria and has been a staple of the Nerazzurri back four ever since under Luciano Spalletti.

Inter confirmed on Thursday that he has put pen to paper on a new deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Under the terms of his new deal, the 24-year-old is set to net €3m per season plus bonuses.

In his debut season at the club, Škriniar made history by playing every single minute of the Serie A season.

Interest in signing him had been high from clubs across the continent, particularly Manchester City and Atlético Madrid.