AC Milan have officially confirmed the permanent signing of Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

Tomori impressed after joining the Rossoneri on loan in January, with Milan agreeing a £25m permanent deal clause (with £5m in potential add-ons) as part of the initial move.

Milan have since triggered that clause and the 22-year-old will spend his future at San Siro – signing until 2025.

The Chelsea academy graduate made 22 appearances in Serie A last season, helping Milan to secure Champions League qualification with a third-place finish in Serie A.

