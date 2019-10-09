<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Italian Club AC Milan have sacked manager Marco Giampaolo after only three and a half months in charge because of a poor start to the season.

Milan is currently 13th in Serie A, three points above the relegation zone, after three wins in their first seven games.

Giampaolo left Sampdoria to replace Club legend Gennaro Gattuso who vacated the position back in June.

“The club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career,” said AC Milan in a statement.

Milan recovered from three consecutive defeats to Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Torino beat Genoa 2-1 on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to save his job.

The Club is currently serving a one-year ban from European football over breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.