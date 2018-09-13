AC Milan have re-opened negotiations with Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, according to Sky in Italy.

It was believed last week that the deal for Gazidis to become executive director at the San Siro was off due to his salary demands, with AC Milan deeming the 54-year-old too expensive.

But dialogue has restarted in order to find an agreement.

Gazidis has been a target for the Serie A club following their takeover by American investment company Elliott Management in July.

Gazidis arrived at the Emirates in 2008 and was the man who replaced Arsene Wenger with new boss Unai Emery.

Emery’s arrival was preceded by an overhauling of the club’s structure by Gazidis as he brought in head of relations Raul Sanllehi from Barcelona and former Borussia Dortmund scout Sven Mislintat as head of recruitment.