AC Milan and Inter have teamed up with DAZN hold a virtual Derby della Madonnina on Pro Evolution Soccer, with the proceeds going to a good cause.

Football among other sports has taken a back seat while Italy and the rest of the world try and suppress the virus, with players not in training and no timeframe regarding a return.

The Rossoneri have invited people to donate through Fondazione Milan, which has already raised over €600,000 for those on the front line dealing with the COVID crisis.





The game will take place on Saturday April 11 at 12:30pm CET (6:30am ET) with striker Rafael Leao taking control of Milan, while Sebastiano Esposito will take charge of the Nerazzurri.

Ahead of the matchup, Leao said: “We can’t physically be on a football pitch right now, so it will be quite fun to represent my team and play against Sebastiano [Esposito] on PES.

“This is a derby after all and I want to win, but most importantly this is a way to be a little closer to our fans in these difficult times.”

DAZN’s Stefano Borghi will commentate on the match while presenter Diletta Leotta will be the host and will conduct interviews.