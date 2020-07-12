



Italian giants AC Milan have joined Napoli in the race for Nigeria and Lille striker, Victor Osimhen.

In a surprise development, Football Italia reported Milan had entered the race to sign Lille striker, although Napoli still remain strong contenders.

Osimhen visited the Napoli facilities, meeting with coach Gennaro Gattuso and President Aurelio De Laurentiis last week.

He wanted time to consider all the options, including waiting for an offer from the Premier League, but that does not appear to be materialising.

Instead, Football Italia sources in Nigeria now suggest Milan are in the picture too, preparing their own proposal for Lille and the 21-year-old forward.

The asking price is expected to be at least €50m, so the Rossoneri would try to include some players to lower the cost of the operation.





There had been reports in France over the last few days that Inter were making a bid, but that was swiftly rejected by many Italian transfer experts.

It’s possible there was a miscommunication, as the interest was from Inter’s city rivals, AC Milan.

Osimhen scored 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games this season, reaching 18 goals in 38 competitive matches overall for Lille.

A decision is expected by Monday or Tuesday, as the new intermediary involved has helped Osimhen feel less pressure from his entourage and agent to join Napoli.

This is giving him the freedom to choose his next destination and fully evaluate all the proposals in front of him, which now also appears to include Milan.