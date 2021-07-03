AC Milan interested in Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

AC Milan are interested in Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho’s future could be in Milan, reports Tuttosport. The Brazilian playmaker is still recovering from a knee injury but he’s aware that he’s not in Barcelona’s plans.

Therefore, his agent, Kia Joorabchian, is looking for an exit. He’s been in contact with Serie A side AC Milan to discuss the possibility of a deal, which would have to be a loan.

Milan are back in the Champions League next season, making them an interesting option for Coutinho, who previously played for Inter Milan.

In addition, Milan have also lost Hakan Calhanoglu, who has joined rivals Inter, so they are in the market for an attacking midfielder.

Coutinho, therefore, has emerged as an option, while Everton’s James Rodriguez is also on the table.