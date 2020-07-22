



Following their 2-1 victory, AC Milan have announced manager Stefano Pioli will sign a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

This news comes on the heels of previous reports that Ralf Rangnick’s move to Lombardy had broken down.

“I am delighted with this agreement,” said the Club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis. “Stefano has shown he can deliver the vision of football we have for our club – exciting, progressive and passionate.

“This is not a decision based on recent victories, but one based on how Stefano has built team spirit and unity of purpose, the way he has improved the performances of the individual players and the collective team, the way he has embraced our vision and the way he has represented himself and the club’s values.”





Stefano Pioli said: “I am happy and proud of the trust I have received from AC Milan. I want to thank everyone, including our fans, who we are really missing at the stadium, but are always close and supportive.

“As I have said many times, our future is today: we must be focused and determined, be united and play as one.

“We are at the beginning of an extraordinary path. If we keep working this way, we will grow and be more and more competitive”.

AC Milan are now in fifth following their victory.