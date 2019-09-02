<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt have completed a deadline day swap, which sees André Silva and Ante Rebić move in opposite directions.

The Croatian had closely been linked to Inter this summer but it is their fellow San Siro tenants who have secured his signature.

He joins the Rossoneri on an initial two-year loan deal, while Silva has signed the same deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

The Portuguese international almost joined Monaco earlier this summer only for medical issues to scupper the deal.

It is his second loan spell away from Milan after moving to Sevilla for the 2018/19 campaign.

Rebić is also no stranger to Serie A, having previously starred for Fiorentina and Verona before leaving for Germany in 2016.