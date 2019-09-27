<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gennaro Gattuso could be in line for a shock return to AC Milan should the club decide to sack Marco Giampaolo, a report claims.

Gattuso left his role as the Rossoneri’s head coach at the end of last season having missed out on a top four finish by just one point on the last day of the campaign,

Giampaolo arrived from Sampdoria to replace him but is yet to win over the fans after three defeats in his first five games, with only one goal scored from open play.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

We reported earlier in the week before the Torino game that while the current boss has the full faith of the leadership, owners Elliott Management need to see an improvement soon.

The trip to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Thursday night was not a positive one as Milan threw away a one goal lead inside the last 20 minutes to lose 2-1.

According to a report from il Corriere dello Sport – as cited by Football Italia – the Rossoneri are considering bringing Gattuso back for a second spell as coach.

Gattuso managed Milan for 61 Serie A games, winning 30 and losing just 12.