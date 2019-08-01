AC Milan have officially confirmed the signing of Lille forward Rafael Leão.
Leão joins the club on a five-year deal, for a reported fee of around €30m.
The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressed campaign for Lille last season, scoring eight goals in 24 appearances.
Lille are also expected to announce the €80m sale of Nicolas Pépé to Arsenal this afternoon.
