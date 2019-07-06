<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

AC Milan have completed the €20 million (£18m/$22.5m) signing of Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez as the Spanish club’s relentless summer of sales and purchases continued.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, where he made 24 appearances in all competitions, and is one of seven players offloaded by Zinedine Zidane since the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Hernandez had been on Atletico Madrid’s books as a youngster before swapping for city rivals Real in 2017 for €24m (£21.5m/$27m) but two years later he’s been deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.